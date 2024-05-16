Youth found dead from pizza shop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A body of a youth was recovered from a Pizza shop in the limits of Mansoorabad police limits.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy and started legal action.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Adnan s/o Liaqat of Samanabad who was working at a pizza shop in Chak No 203-RB, Malikpur.