Open Menu

Youth Found Dead From Pizza Shop

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Youth found dead from pizza shop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A body of a youth was recovered from a Pizza shop in the limits of Mansoorabad police limits.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy and started legal action.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Adnan s/o Liaqat of Samanabad who was working at a pizza shop in Chak No 203-RB, Malikpur.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan’s picture from Adiala jail via video ..

Imran Khan’s picture from Adiala jail via video link during SC hearing goes vi ..

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

1 hour ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

4 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

13 hours ago
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

13 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

13 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

13 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

14 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

14 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan