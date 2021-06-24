Youth found dead in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A young man committed suicide under mysterious circumstances here in the area of Nishatabad police station.

According to police, Muhammad Elyas, resident of chak100-JB,allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his out-house late night Wednesday and his body was spotted by his relatives early morning.

The police took the body into its custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

However, the police while suspecting that someone might have killed Muhammad Elyas ,started investigation on different lines and postmortem report was awaited to separate fact from fiction.