Youth found dead, three injured near tehsil court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Dead body of a missing youth was recovered from a nullah near 240 Mor in the limits of Jarranwala city police on Monday.

The youth identified as Munir Ahmed resident of Islampura was missing from home for 8-days. Police have shifted the corpse to the THQ Hospital and started legal action.

Separately, two persons were shot at and injured by rivals outside tehsil Kutchehry in Samundri.

According to police, two handcuffed persons - Abbad and Abdullah - were being brought for appearing before the court when their rivals - Ashfaq, Ramzan and Ghulam Nabi - opened fire on them. As a result, they suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to Civil Hospital.

The police arrested all the three accused and started legal proceedings against them.