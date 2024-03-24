Open Menu

Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Budgam

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Budgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A 23-year-old youth was found dead on Sunday under mysterious circumstances at Wangwas area of Chadoora in Budgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the body of a youth was found by family near his house in the wee hours of Sunday and informed the police.

The body has been recovered from the spot and identified as Shabbir Ahmad Jehrah of Gogjipathri Wangwas Chadoora.

In the meantime, family members and the villagers termed it murder and urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter.

An official said that police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated investigation, adding that the body will be handed over to family for last rites after postmortem.

Related Topics

India Dead Murder Police Jammu Sunday Family Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

14 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

14 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

14 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

14 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

14 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

14 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

14 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

15 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan