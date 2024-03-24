Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Budgam
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A 23-year-old youth was found dead on Sunday under mysterious circumstances at Wangwas area of Chadoora in Budgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the body of a youth was found by family near his house in the wee hours of Sunday and informed the police.
The body has been recovered from the spot and identified as Shabbir Ahmad Jehrah of Gogjipathri Wangwas Chadoora.
In the meantime, family members and the villagers termed it murder and urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter.
An official said that police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated investigation, adding that the body will be handed over to family for last rites after postmortem.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN and UNSC play crucial role in promoting peace, resolving disputes3 minutes ago
-
Firing incident kill 6 persons, other six critically injured3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders3 minutes ago
-
IIOJK people struggling for UN-pledged right to self-determination3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500 kg of adulterated tea13 minutes ago
-
One mln saplings to be planted in Rwp district under spring plantation drive 202413 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day sales compel buyers to shop for Eid-ul-Fitr13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam postpone Midterm papers due to Holi festival13 minutes ago
-
Degrees sans practical skills: A big challenge in Education sector23 minutes ago
-
Last week of March to witness peak of pollen concentration, PMD advises precautions23 minutes ago
-
Teenager electrocuted23 minutes ago
-
HRCP condoles death of Akram Bunda33 minutes ago