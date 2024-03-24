Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Budgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A 23-year-old youth was found dead on Sunday under mysterious circumstances at Wangwas area of Chadoora in Budgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the body of a youth was found by family near his house in the wee hours of Sunday and informed the police.

The body has been recovered from the spot and identified as Shabbir Ahmad Jehrah of Gogjipathri Wangwas Chadoora.

In the meantime, family members and the villagers termed it murder and urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter.

An official said that police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated investigation, adding that the body will be handed over to family for last rites after postmortem.