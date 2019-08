FAISALABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::A youth was found dead, in the jurisdiction of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passers-by spotted the body of a youth who has yet to be identified near main graveyard Narwala Road and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary.

Further investigation was underway.