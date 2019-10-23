Youth found murdered in Faisalabad

A youth was found murdered at a plot, in the limits of Sadar police station here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : A youth was found murdered at a plot, in the limits of Sadar police station here.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Kemal Masih (25), resident of Ali Town Chak No.225-RB was called out by his friends on Tuesday night and he did not return back.

In the morning, his body was found in a plot near the locality.

The police took body into custody and arrested his two friends Akmal and Muazzam on suspicion.

Further investigation was underway.