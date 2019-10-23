Youth Found Murdered In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:44 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : A youth was found murdered at a plot, in the limits of Sadar police station here.
Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Kemal Masih (25), resident of Ali Town Chak No.225-RB was called out by his friends on Tuesday night and he did not return back.
In the morning, his body was found in a plot near the locality.
The police took body into custody and arrested his two friends Akmal and Muazzam on suspicion.
Further investigation was underway.