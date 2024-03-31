Youth from North Waziristan embark on educational tour of Lahore and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The youth of North Waziristan, sponsored by the Pakistan Army, recently embarked on a tour of Lahore and Islamabad to explore recreational and educational sites.

This initiative, part of the "Ilm Tolo Da Para" (Education for All) program, aims to promote education awareness among the youth of North Waziristan.

In Lahore, the youth visited iconic landmarks such as the Wagah Border, Minar-e-Pakistan, Mazar-i-Iqbal, Badshahi Masjid, and Shahi Fort.

At the Wagah Border ceremony, the youth immersed themselves in patriotic fervor, echoing slogans of national pride.

In Islamabad, they toured the Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Pakistan Monument Museum, Lok Virsa Museum, and Lake View Park.

At Lok Virsa and Pakistan Monument, they learned about the sacrifices made during the freedom movement, deepening their appreciation for Pakistan's history.

The youth expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for the opportunity and expressed eagerness for future visits.