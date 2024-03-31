Youth From North Waziristan Embark On Educational Tour Of Lahore And Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The youth of North Waziristan, sponsored by the Pakistan Army, recently embarked on a tour of Lahore and Islamabad to explore recreational and educational sites.
This initiative, part of the "Ilm Tolo Da Para" (Education for All) program, aims to promote education awareness among the youth of North Waziristan.
In Lahore, the youth visited iconic landmarks such as the Wagah Border, Minar-e-Pakistan, Mazar-i-Iqbal, Badshahi Masjid, and Shahi Fort.
At the Wagah Border ceremony, the youth immersed themselves in patriotic fervor, echoing slogans of national pride.
In Islamabad, they toured the Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Pakistan Monument Museum, Lok Virsa Museum, and Lake View Park.
At Lok Virsa and Pakistan Monument, they learned about the sacrifices made during the freedom movement, deepening their appreciation for Pakistan's history.
The youth expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for the opportunity and expressed eagerness for future visits.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FCCI office-bearers congratulate Dr Amjad Saqib for Hilal-e-Imtiaz7 minutes ago
-
IG releases funds for 150 children affected by thalassemia8 minutes ago
-
Two murder cases solved, criminals arrested17 minutes ago
-
10 people killed, 12 other injured in rain, hailstorms related incident in KP17 minutes ago
-
Jamiat Ul Quraish urges govt to control cattle smuggling17 minutes ago
-
Sardar Hashmat group wins DBA Dera elections17 minutes ago
-
CCPO presides over meeting on security arrangements for martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali17 minutes ago
-
Cardamom: Superfood and secret for better health and weight loss17 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Shabeena to start at Faisal Mosque Islamabad tonight17 minutes ago
-
Security for 622 Churches enhanced for Easter17 minutes ago
-
Climate smart agriculture research in Koh-e-Suleman essential to improve productivity17 minutes ago
-
PM Ramadan Relief package: USC achieves 80pc sale target across region17 minutes ago