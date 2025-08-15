Youth Fully Capable Of Carrying Forward Light Of Literature: Najeeba Arif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairperson Dr. Najeeba Arif has said that the youth were fully capable of carrying forward the light of literature.
In an interview with APP on Friday, she said the two-day second “Nasl-e-No Adabi Mela 2025” hosted by PAL was “not merely an event but a platform of expression, dialogue, and intellectual freedom.”
Dr. Najeeba Arif said that through this festival, PAL tried to provide a rare opportunity for dialogue, learning, and self-expression, projecting a vibrant scene of cultural and intellectual unity.
“Literature fosters positive change in human nature, and the festival offered young people a golden chance to learn from their elders,” she added.
It is pertinent to mention that under the auspices of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), the two-day second Nasl-e-No Adabi Mela 2025 was held on August 12–13. The festival brought together young writers and established literary figures from across the country in celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq. The event was attended by participants from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, D.G. Khan, Malakand, Chitral, Kashmir, Quetta, Gilgit, Waziristan, and other regions, alongside renowned poets, writers, and international personalities.
The festival opened with a flag-hoisting ceremony at PAL’s Chamanistan-e-Adab, attended by noted artist Syed Jamal Shah, Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division Asad Rehman Gilani, and celebrated literary icons including Zehra Nigah, Sahar Ansari, Kishwar Naheed, Waheed Ahmed, and others. Throughout the two days, multiple sessions, including “Mitti ka Qarz” and “Dialogue with Representative Young Creators”, explored themes ranging from post-independence opportunities to climate change, cultural traditions, and the responsibilities of young writers. Four parallel training workshops—covering prosody, prose writing, and translation—engaged youth in practical literary exercises.
A major highlight of the festival was the All Pakistan Mushaira, featuring celebrated poets Anwar Masood, Iftikhar Arif, Sahar Ansari, Anwar Shaoor, among others. Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Federal Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani also attended.
The closing ceremony, presided over by Mehtab Akbar Rashdi with Hafeez Khan as chief guest, praised the youth’s literary contributions. Certificates, books, and souvenirs were distributed among participants and distinguished guests.
/395
Recent Stories
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth fully capable of carrying forward light of literature: Najeeba Arif1 minute ago
-
Two killed in Karachi road accident1 minute ago
-
17 women trekkers make history by reaching Tirich Mir advance base camp11 minutes ago
-
IFA ensures safe meals during Independence Day celebrations11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari lauds KP Police for bravery in foiling India-backed terrorist attacks11 minutes ago
-
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma’araka-e-Haq campa ..12 minutes ago
-
ASI among 8 booked for kidnapping citizen21 minutes ago
-
Dhee Rani programme launched in Gujrat21 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over loss of lives in floods, cloudbursts21 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif21 minutes ago
-
UoS's Engineering College marks Independence Day:31 minutes ago