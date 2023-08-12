Youth future builders of nation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated youth on the International Youth Day and said new generation was future builder of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated youth on the International Youth Day and said new generation was future builder of the nation.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said more than sixty percent of the population in Pakistan consisted of youth.

Allah had bestowed upon Pakistan innumerable natural resources and young human population which were a source of strength for the country, he added.

The PM said unfortunately in the past no special attention was given to the progress of youth.

But with the grace of Allah Almighty whenever people with their trust gave him the responsibility to serve, he used all his energies for the progress of youth, he added.

"In the last 15 months I provided youth with international standard education and sports facilities, international level professional training, large number of scholarships, endowment funds, laptops and easy loans," he remarked.

He said, "Youth are our future, they are builders of our country and progress and prosperity of youth is the guarantee of progress of the country."