Open Menu

Youth Future Depends On Economic Stability Of Country: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Youth future depends on economic stability of country: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the youth were the greatest asset of any country and a stable economy was directly linked with their bright future.

He said this while talking to a Private news channel here on Monday.

He said the youth should be given the opportunity to participate as respected partners in decision-making.

"The youth talent can be utilized for addressing current socioeconomic challenges of the country," he added.

He said, "The political grooming of youngsters will ensure a sincere and mature political leadership in the country.

" Replying to a question, he said, "Economic recovery on a fast track is the top priority of the present government." "The country is now on the right track after its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and this 'Stand by Arrangement' will be helpful in the economic turnaround of Pakistan." He further mentioned, "The signing of a staff-level agreement with IMF is a great success of government policy and measures."The government had taken some unpopular and strict decisions, but these were necessary to save the country from the risk of default, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Ahsan Iqbal National University From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

41 minutes ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

10 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

13 hours ago
ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

17 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

17 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

17 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

17 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

19 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan