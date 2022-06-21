UrduPoint.com

Youth General Assembly's Delegation Visits PSCA

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Youth General Assembly's delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A 20-member delegation of the Youth General Assembly on Tuesday visited the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center (PPIC3).

PSCA Director Public Relations Tauseef Gondal briefed the delegation about various functions of the project and advanced technologies supporting it.

The delegation was briefed about the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) traffic management system and modern communication system. They were briefed about 15 emergency helpline system, operations monitoring and surveillance, criminal identification and investigations.

On this occasion, Tauseef Gondal said that the Safe Cities project was helping and extending full support to the police and courts in investigations and trials of criminal cases.

More than 17,000 footages were shown to the law enforcement agencies and about 12,000 footages were handed over to courts as evidence, he maintained.

The PSCA's role in the revival of cricket in Pakistan had been exemplary, he said.

The delegation acknowledged the project as a marvel of technology and a milestone towards the beginning of a new police culture. The launch of the Punjab Police Women Safety App was a commendable achievement of the authority, they added.

At the end, the delegation participated in a web tv programme of the Punjab Safe CitiesAuthority.

