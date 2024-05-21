Youth going abroad can approach FO, says Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Regional Head, Federal Ombudsman Office in Bahawalpur, Dr. Muhammad Zahid Malik on Tuesday said that the youth going abroad could lodge their complaints with the Federal Ombudsman Office against the federal departments.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar at College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) Bahawalpur, he said that around 187 federal departments, institutes and corporations came under jurisdiction of the Federal Ombudsman Office. “Federal Ombudsman Office as semi judiciary has powers to listen complaints against 187 departments of the federal government besides issuing directives to resolve them,” he said.

Zahid Malik said that youth and other people who wanted to go abroad to earn livelihood or for tourism visit could file their applications with the Federal Ombudsman Office if they had legitimate complaints against the federal departments including FIA, Passport Office, NADRA, airports and others.

He added that the Federal Ombudsman Office could also listen to complaints regarding bank transactions. “Overseas Pakistanis and youth going abroad used to approach the Federal Ombudsman Office if they have complaints against the banks regarding money transaction,” he said.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Advisor at the Federal Ombudsman Office in Bahawalpur, Yasir Shabbir said that the Federal Ombudsman Offices across the country had been playing very important role in provision of swift justice to people. “People can file their application on a plain simple paper without paying any fee and can justice in their legitimate complaints against the federal departments including WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, Passport Office and others.

He urged media to play role in awareness campaign to highlight role of the Federal Ombudsman Office in provision of justice.