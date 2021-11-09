Youth gun down over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A 18-year-old boy was gunned down over a minor issue in Saddar police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Ansar Abbas had an altercation with his friend Sherbaz over a minor issue few days back.

On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words and in fit of rage, accused Sherbaz shot Ansar dead and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police arrested the accused and registered case.