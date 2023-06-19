UrduPoint.com

Youth Gunned Down

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A youth was gunned down by unknown armed outlaws in the jurisdiction of Jhawariyan police limits on Monday.

Police said that the victim was identified as Muhammad Nasar,19, resident of Barth village.

Upon receiving the information,police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.

After completing the medico-legal formalities,the body was handed over to the heirs.

The reason behind the killing was not ascertained yet,said police while further investigation was underway.

