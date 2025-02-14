Youth Gunned Down
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A young man was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws here at Chak no.55 NB,Jhal Chakiaan police limits on Friday.
Police said that Farrukh Abbas (28) was sleeping at his home when some armed men barged into his house and shot him dead.
Upon getting information,police reached the spot,took the body into custody and started further investigation.
