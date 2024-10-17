Youth gunned down in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A young man was gunned down by unknown assailants here on Grid road of Kulachi Tehsil in the limits of Kulachi Police Station.

According to details, a 22-year-old Syed Ishfaq Ali Shah, resident of Mohallah Ranazai was present at his agricultural land on Grid road when unknown assailants shot and killed him.

After receiving information about the incident, the Kulachi police reached the site and started investigation.

APP/akt