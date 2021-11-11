Youth gunned down in kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was gunned down over old enmity by a family member in village Wanderkalan, tehsil Pattoki near here on Thursday.

Concerned police of Sarai-e-mughal said that 24-year-old Saddam, r/o chak 41 Khuddian, went to his sister's house where Perveiz ,sibling of his brother-in-law fired gunshots at him and escaped. Saddam died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital and started investigation.