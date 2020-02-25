UrduPoint.com
Youth Gunned Down In Sarey Nurang

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:38 PM

Youth gunned down in Sarey Nurang

A youth has been gunned down following exchange of bitter words in Sarey Nurang

Sarey Nurang (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) A youth has been gunned down following exchange of bitter words in Sarey Nurang.According to police, deceased person brother told to police that we were going to play ground when Tahir Kamal, Inam Ullah, Raza Ullah stopped us and opened firing on us.

As a result his brother died on spot.Police registered a case and started investigation.

