Youth gunned down over old enmity

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was gunned down over old score near Wander Kalan here on Thursday.

Police said 24-year-old Saddam r/o chak 41 Khadian,went to his sister home to met her when the sibling brother-in-law Pervaiz opened fire at him .As a result,he died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital and started investigation.