BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A teenager on Wednesday hanged himself to death at Mulakali area of tehsil Khar, police confirmed.

According to details, Maaz Khan son of Munawar Khan committed suicide by hanging himself at home. The reason behind suicide has not yet been ascertained, police said.

Later, his funeral prayer was held and buried at ancestral graveyard.