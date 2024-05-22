Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country

Deputy Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) Sayed Saadat Jahan on Wednesday said that more than 60 per cent population of Pakistan is youth and have the potential to bring prosperity and good governance in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) Sayed Saadat Jahan on Wednesday said that more than 60 per cent population of Pakistan is youth and have the potential to bring prosperity and good governance in the country.

He urged them to keep eye on public institutions and public office holders while using right to information adding it is a tool that can guarantee equal disbursement of resources and opportunities among the masses.

He said this while delivering a lecture in a session titled 'Youth Voices in Governance' arranged by non-governmental organizations namely CPDI and Individual and, here at a local hotel.

Members of the youth councils from Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, and Haripur participated in the session.

Stressing on the youth, Jahan added that make RTI your permanent partner, It will help you in fighting corruption, in your professional life.

Responding to participants' questions, Jahan added that the KP RTI Act also provides protection to the complainants, so you can lodge complaints against any public body without any hesitation in case of its non-compliance to your information requests.

APP/ash