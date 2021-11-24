UrduPoint.com

Youth Have Potential To Turn Hard Times Into Opportunities: Jhagra

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Youth have potential to turn hard times into opportunities: Jhagra

Minister for Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra on Wednesday said that the youth of Pakistan have immense potential to turn hard times into opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra on Wednesday said that the youth of Pakistan have immense potential to turn hard times into opportunities.

He said this while speaking at the 35th AGM and Conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), on "Opportunities to Excel: Now & the Future", hosted by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), in collaboration with the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences).

He said that "Change is inevitable, and we have to open the doors that resist any positive change".

Jhagra said that reforms initiated by the government in the province reduced inefficient resource allocations by slashing its development budget from Rs. 600 billion down to Rs. 400 billion adding funds were reallocated to high priority projects, having greatest impact.

He informed that in just two years the revenues of the province have almost doubled.

He explained how a difficult situation was turned into positive change, creating opportunities for the people.

