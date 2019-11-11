Deputy Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan Qasim Khan Suri formally inaugurated 3-day workshop titled "Advance Training for Media students on Media Product Development" here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan Qasim Khan Suri formally inaugurated 3-day workshop titled "Advance Training for Media students on Media Product Development" here on Monday.

The workshop was organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a research & communication project of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (M/O I&B) aiming to provide refined professional media product development skills to twenty-two (22) media students from various universities of the country, with a deeper understanding of the role of media in countering violent extremism, said a press release.

Deputy Speaker applauded M/O I&B for providing premier training on the issue of media's role in countering violent extremism to the media students.

These students he said, would be future journalists and communicators to spread the message of peace and harmony.

In his opening address, he mentioned that it is unfortunate that islam has been wrongly associated with violent extremism and the narrative given by the west reflects that they have failed to understand the teachings of Islam.

This misunderstanding he said was appropriately and aptly addressed by our Prime Minister in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly recently.

"Our Youth as journalists and filmmakers in Pakistan need to understand and build their skills in disseminating our national narratives through media", he emphasized adding "We as Pakistanis have the ability to promote Peace worldwide and it will help to alleviate poverty from the society,".

Media, he added has an eye over the issues of the common man and can help build their resilience against violent extremism and guide them in right direction.

Earlier Shabbir Anwar, CEO, PPC welcomed the chief guest and the participants on behalf of the Ministry and said that this year, Pakistan Peace Collective under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's initiative "PurAzm Pakistan" have successfully trained Ninety (90) media students from Twenty-Five (25) universities nationwide.

The participants attending the training workshop belong media studies department of various universities from all over Pakistan, including Quetta, Swat, Malakand, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Jamshoro, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad.