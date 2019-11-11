UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Have Responsibility To Promote Paksitan's Positive Image: Qasim Suri

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:44 PM

Youth have responsibility to promote Paksitan's positive image: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan Qasim Khan Suri formally inaugurated 3-day workshop titled "Advance Training for Media students on Media Product Development" here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan Qasim Khan Suri formally inaugurated 3-day workshop titled "Advance Training for Media students on Media Product Development" here on Monday.

The workshop was organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a research & communication project of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (M/O I&B) aiming to provide refined professional media product development skills to twenty-two (22) media students from various universities of the country, with a deeper understanding of the role of media in countering violent extremism, said a press release.

Deputy Speaker applauded M/O I&B for providing premier training on the issue of media's role in countering violent extremism to the media students.

These students he said, would be future journalists and communicators to spread the message of peace and harmony.

In his opening address, he mentioned that it is unfortunate that islam has been wrongly associated with violent extremism and the narrative given by the west reflects that they have failed to understand the teachings of Islam.

This misunderstanding he said was appropriately and aptly addressed by our Prime Minister in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly recently.

"Our Youth as journalists and filmmakers in Pakistan need to understand and build their skills in disseminating our national narratives through media", he emphasized adding "We as Pakistanis have the ability to promote Peace worldwide and it will help to alleviate poverty from the society,".

Media, he added has an eye over the issues of the common man and can help build their resilience against violent extremism and guide them in right direction.

Earlier Shabbir Anwar, CEO, PPC welcomed the chief guest and the participants on behalf of the Ministry and said that this year, Pakistan Peace Collective under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's initiative "PurAzm Pakistan" have successfully trained Ninety (90) media students from Twenty-Five (25) universities nationwide.

The participants attending the training workshop belong media studies department of various universities from all over Pakistan, including Quetta, Swat, Malakand, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Jamshoro, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Pakistan Lahore Islamabad National Assembly Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta United Nations Swat Guide Man Gujrat Dera Ismail Khan Bahawalpur Jamshoro Malakand Media All From

Recent Stories

Russia Sets 'Example for World' by Releasing All O ..

2 minutes ago

Hazara motorway to be opened for traffic from Nov ..

2 minutes ago

West Indies beat Afghanistan to sweep ODI series 3 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia May Hold BRICS 2020 Summit in Extended Form ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly directs ministries to re ..

7 minutes ago

Speaker emphasizes need to polish youth technical ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.