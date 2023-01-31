ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League's Central Spokesman and Information Secretary Ghulam Mustafa Malik Monday said that the youth are the capital of future, who have to play a key role for the development of the country.

Talking to a delegation led by Muslim League Youth Wing Islamabad Syed Shahzeb Haider, Mustafa Malik said that politicians had always immolated youth for their personal interests.

He said that today's youth is conscious and cannot be fooled by mere slogans and false claims.

He said that those who talk and make tall claims of revolution and change, have destroyed the morals of the youth and taught them nothing but hatred.

He stressed that if Pakistan is to move forward, then positive activities must be highlighted among the youth.

Mustafa Malik said that under the leadership of party chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the youth of the Muslim League had showed leadership skills in every department.

The party's youth wing is being reorganized, he said and added in this regard, sincere and dynamic young leaders and workers will be consulted across the country.

In a few days, he informed the youth affairs committee of the party is being formed, which will take important decisions in this regard.