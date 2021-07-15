UrduPoint.com
Youth Held For Displaying Weapon On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:55 PM

Youth held for displaying weapon on social media

Lohari Gate police on Thursday arrested a youngster for uploading videos with weapon on social media and also recovered weapon from his possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Lohari Gate police on Thursday arrested a youngster for uploading videos with weapon on social media and also recovered weapon from his possession.

According to police sources, accused Daniyal son of Mahboob resident of Awanpura Chowk Muslim Colony, uploaded videos on social media while holding weapons in his hands in violations of the government orders regarding the ban on display of weapon.

The police took action on the video and arrested him during a raid conducted at Wahdat Colony Gate-1 besides recovering weapon from his possession.

Case has been registered against the outlaw with Lohari Gate police station.

