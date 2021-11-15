Youth held for displaying weapon on social media

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Gulgasht police have arrested a youngster for uploading videos with weapon on social media and also recovered weapon from his possession during a raid conducted here on Monday.

According to police sources, accused Shah Mir son of Muhammad Shakir, uploaded videos on social media while holding weapons in his hands in violations of the government orders regarding ban on display of weapon.

The police took action on the video and arrested him during a raid conducted at Gulgasht Colony and also recovered weapon from his possession.

Case has been registered against the outlaw with Gulgasht police station, police sources added.