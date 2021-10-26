Youth held for displaying weapons on social media

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a youth for displaying weapons on social media.

Khurram (26) displayed weapons and shared its video with his friends after uploading it on the social media.

Taking action, District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Sadr police conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered a rifle 223 bore from him.

Further investigation was underway.