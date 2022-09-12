UrduPoint.com

Youth Held For Displaying Weapons On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Youth held for displaying weapons on social media

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested a youth for displaying weapons on a social media platform and recovered weapons from his possession.

According to police spokesman Imtiaz Baloch, the police team, led by SDPO Paharpur Fazal Raheem and Paharpur SHO Samar Abbas arrested Saeed Khan for uploading his pictures and videos on Facebook in which he was seen brandishing three 30-bore pistols.

The Paharpur police also recovered the three pistols from the accused which were displayed on social media.

It is worth mentioning here that display of weapons was banned under section 144 imposed by the district administration due to Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

