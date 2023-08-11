Open Menu

Youth Held For Doing A Wheelie

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 05:07 PM

Police claimed to have arrested a youth for doing a wheelie on his motorcycle in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a youth for doing a wheelie on his motorcycle in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station. Ahmed was arrested at Bismillah Chowk and his motorcycle was impounded. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

