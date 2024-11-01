Youth held for harassing polio team

Police have arrested a youth over harassing a polio team in Madina Town area on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Police have arrested a youth over harassing a polio team in Madina Town area on Friday.

According to police sources, accused Muhammad Sajid abused and threatened a polio team while administering drops to children in Naimat Colony No 2, Madina Town area.

Police have sent the accused behind bars and initiated legal action against him.