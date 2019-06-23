Youth held for uploading pictures with weapons on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Lundianwala police arrested a youth on the charge of displaying weapons on social media.

Police said on Sunday that Iftikhar Hussain Chido of Chak No.651/2-GB uploaded his pictures with automatic weapons on his facebook account.

Upon a complaint, the police arrested the accused and recovered weapons from his possession.

Further legal action was underway.