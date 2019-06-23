Youth Held For Uploading Pictures With Weapons On Social Media
Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Lundianwala police arrested a youth on the charge of displaying weapons on social media.
Police said on Sunday that Iftikhar Hussain Chido of Chak No.651/2-GB uploaded his pictures with automatic weapons on his facebook account.
Upon a complaint, the police arrested the accused and recovered weapons from his possession.
Further legal action was underway.