Youth Held For Uploading Pictures With Weapons On Social Media

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:20 PM

Youth held for uploading pictures with weapons on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Lundianwala police arrested a youth on the charge of displaying weapons on social media.

Police said on Sunday that Iftikhar Hussain Chido of Chak No.651/2-GB uploaded his pictures with automatic weapons on his facebook account.

Upon a complaint, the police arrested the accused and recovered weapons from his possession.

Further legal action was underway.

