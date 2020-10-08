Youth held over displaying weapon on social media

Mahmood Kot police on Thursday arrested a youth on the charge of displaying weapons on social media

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Mahmood Kot police on Thursday arrested a youth on the charge of displaying weapons on social media.

According to police sources, 19 years old youth namely Irfan had uploaded his pictures with weapons on social media. The Mahmood Kot police arrested the accused.

SHO Makhdoom Kot Imran Hameed said that the violators of law will be dealt with iron hands.

APP /shn-sak1515 hrs