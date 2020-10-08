UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Held Over Displaying Weapon On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:46 PM

Youth held over displaying weapon on social media

Mahmood Kot police on Thursday arrested a youth on the charge of displaying weapons on social media

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Mahmood Kot police on Thursday arrested a youth on the charge of displaying weapons on social media.

According to police sources, 19 years old youth namely Irfan had uploaded his pictures with weapons on social media. The Mahmood Kot police arrested the accused.

SHO Makhdoom Kot Imran Hameed said that the violators of law will be dealt with iron hands.

APP /shn-sak1515 hrs

Related Topics

Police Social Media

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

10 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

18 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

2 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

2 minutes ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.