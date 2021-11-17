Youth held over displaying weapons on social media

Police on Wednesday arrested a youth for displaying weapons on social media

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a youth for displaying weapons on social media.

Police said that one Muhammad Imran (26) displayed weapons and shared its video with his friends after uploading it on the social media.

Taking action, District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Shahpur police conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him.

Further investigation was underway, police said.