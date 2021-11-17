UrduPoint.com

Youth Held Over Displaying Weapons On Social Media

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:09 PM

Youth held over displaying weapons on social media

Police on Wednesday arrested a youth for displaying weapons on social media

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a youth for displaying weapons on social media.

Police said that one Muhammad Imran (26) displayed weapons and shared its video with his friends after uploading it on the social media.

Taking action, District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Shahpur police conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

Related Topics

Police Social Media From

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

9 minutes ago
 Greek Students Stop Lawmakers From Honoring 1973 J ..

Greek Students Stop Lawmakers From Honoring 1973 Junta Victims

28 seconds ago
 US Jury Convicts MS-13 Gang Leaders of Racketeerin ..

US Jury Convicts MS-13 Gang Leaders of Racketeering Offenses, Murder - Justice D ..

29 seconds ago
 Merkel Not Ruling Out Financial Aid for Belarus Am ..

Merkel Not Ruling Out Financial Aid for Belarus Amid Migration Crisis - Reports

31 seconds ago
 Over 60% of Moldovans Disappointed With First 100 ..

Over 60% of Moldovans Disappointed With First 100 Days of Job of Government - Po ..

32 seconds ago
 BOI organize, 'E-KACHEHRY' for Business Fraternity ..

BOI organize, 'E-KACHEHRY' for Business Fraternity

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.