Open Menu

Youth Held With Kites, String Rolls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Youth held with kites, string rolls

Police claimed to have arrested a youth over kite flying and recovered kites and string rolls from his possession, here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a youth over kite flying and recovered kites and string rolls from his possession, here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, Hajipura police during a crackdown against kite mafia arrested a youth, Fahad Younis, with 250 different sized kites and chemical string rolls.

Police have registered a case under the Kite Flying Act and sent the accused behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 ..

Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years

14 minutes ago
 CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ projec ..

CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project

14 minutes ago
 NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pa ..

NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims

15 minutes ago
 AIOU inks MoU to establish museum

AIOU inks MoU to establish museum

15 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao

CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao

15 minutes ago
 Two killed in road accident

Two killed in road accident

15 minutes ago
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserv ..

CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals

15 minutes ago
 No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz

No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz

13 minutes ago
 118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assem ..

118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday

13 minutes ago
 CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ ..

CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project

13 minutes ago
 LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting

LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting

13 minutes ago
 ECP informs public for registration of vote, corre ..

ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan