Youth held with kites, string rolls

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a youth over kite flying and recovered kites and string rolls from his possession, here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, Hajipura police during a crackdown against kite mafia arrested a youth, Fahad Younis, with 250 different sized kites and chemical string rolls.

Police have registered a case under the Kite Flying Act and sent the accused behind the bars.