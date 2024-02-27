Youth Held With Kites, String Rolls
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Police claimed to have arrested a youth over kite flying and recovered kites and string rolls from his possession, here on Tuesday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a youth over kite flying and recovered kites and string rolls from his possession, here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesperson, Hajipura police during a crackdown against kite mafia arrested a youth, Fahad Younis, with 250 different sized kites and chemical string rolls.
Police have registered a case under the Kite Flying Act and sent the accused behind the bars.
