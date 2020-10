SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :A youth was hit to death by a car in the limits of Tarkhanawala police station here on Sunday.

Police said that Imran (22) was crossing the road near Sial Sharif Adda when a recklessly drivencar hit him. He died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the car driver.