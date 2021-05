(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A youth was killed after being hit by a train in Nishatabad police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 24-year-old Ali Sher of Mehndi Mohallah Phattak was cross railway tracksnear Jhumra Road when a train hit and killed him.