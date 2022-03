(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident on Ferozpur Road here on Friday.

Police said Tahir Bhatti, 13, of Shehbaz Khan Road, was travelling on a motorcycle with his uncle Arsalan when they reached near Kali Puli a rashly driven bus hit the bike.

As a result, Tahir died on the spot while his uncle was injured.