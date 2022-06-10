UrduPoint.com

Youth Hit To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Youth hit to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A young man was hit to death while attempting to cross a busy road near here on Friday.

Police said that Jabbar Baloch (25), resident of chak 46 SB, was crossing a road when a speeding truck hit him near village 45 SB morr, killing him on the spot.

The driver sped away his vehicle from the scene.The body was handed over to the heirs after completing medico-legal procedure.

Police registered case against the truck driver and started investigation.

