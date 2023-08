FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A youth was hit to death in the Balochni police limits on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, 20-year-old Shahmeer of Kot Kishmoor was crossing the Sheikhupura Road near Chak No.69-RB when a speeding tractor trolley hit him. As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to police.