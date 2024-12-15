Youth Hit To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a tractor trolley and a motorcycle at Khanpur Bagga Sher Chowk on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, 25-year old Adeel along with his friend Shahzil (18) was returning home from market on motorcycle.
All of a sudden, a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle near Khanpur Bagga Sher Chowk. Resultantly, Adeel died at the spot while Shahzil sustained serious injuries.
Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to hospital. Police concerned have also started an investigation into the incident by taking the tractor trolley into custody while the driver managed to escape.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth hit to death8 minutes ago
-
Govt to establish 300 Ed-Tech model schools in Kachi Abadis8 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive from Monday8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan is significantly important to promote trade: Ali Hassan8 minutes ago
-
PM launches final anti-polio campaign of 20248 minutes ago
-
Adviser to CM Minister on Sports & Youth Affairs visits Turbat University18 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora inaugurates Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo 202418 minutes ago
-
DBA election to be held on January 1118 minutes ago
-
Int'l Tea Day marked18 minutes ago
-
Minister HE inspects ETEA’s computer based recruitment test18 minutes ago
-
Gas supply schedule for domestic consumers28 minutes ago
-
Maryam leads Punjab multi-sectoral investment drive in Guangzhou28 minutes ago