Youth hit to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a tractor trolley and a motorcycle at Khanpur Bagga Sher Chowk on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 25-year old Adeel along with his friend Shahzil (18) was returning home from market on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle near Khanpur Bagga Sher Chowk. Resultantly, Adeel died at the spot while Shahzil sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to hospital. Police concerned have also started an investigation into the incident by taking the tractor trolley into custody while the driver managed to escape.