Youth Hit To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Youth hit to death

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A youth was killed after being hit by a train near Peeran Gaib railway station

on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, quoting the train driver, official stated that the victim appeared

to have committed suicide by suddenly jumping onto the railway track.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained.

The police shifted the body to the Nishtar Hospital and started investigation.

