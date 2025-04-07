Youth Hit To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A youth was killed in an accident near here on Monday.
A speeding rickshaw hit and killed a motorcyclist near 33 Phattak when
Muhammad Waqas, 22, was travelling on a bike, the police said.
Recent Stories
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police net 23 drug suppliers in continuous crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides emergency medical aid to late-night patients at Peshawar transit point6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers,recover stake money6 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death6 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker arrested with 1-kg ICE16 minutes ago
-
Pak, China will collaborate on technical training centres to tackle education challenges amid climat ..16 minutes ago
-
KP Governor calls for public-security forces unity to address challenges16 minutes ago
-
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refines your expertise20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led Combined Task Force ..25 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding developmental projects26 minutes ago
-
SBA police arrests 7 suspects in crackdown36 minutes ago