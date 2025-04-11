Youth hit to death

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A youth was killed by a speeding car at Daska-Sialkot road,here on Friday.

According to rescue spokesperson,Shahab-ud-Din(25) died on the spot as an over speeding car hit him coming from wrong direction at Mohallah Fazal Abad near Bhilo Mahar Daska-Sialkot road.

Driver managed to escape from the scene,said rescue officials.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the local hospital.