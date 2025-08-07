Open Menu

Youth Hit To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Youth hit to death

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident near Khanewal

bypass Lodhran on Thursday.

According to the Rescue-1122, two motorcycles collided with each other and

two youths fell down on the road. Meanwhile, a trailer coming behind hit them.

As a result, a youngster died on the spot while another sustained minor injuries.

Upon receiving information, the rescue teams reached the spot and provided first aid to

the injured, Asad, while the body was handed over to the family after legal process.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Hassan Shahbaz.

