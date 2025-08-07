Youth Hit To Death
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident near Khanewal
bypass Lodhran on Thursday.
According to the Rescue-1122, two motorcycles collided with each other and
two youths fell down on the road. Meanwhile, a trailer coming behind hit them.
As a result, a youngster died on the spot while another sustained minor injuries.
Upon receiving information, the rescue teams reached the spot and provided first aid to
the injured, Asad, while the body was handed over to the family after legal process.
The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Hassan Shahbaz.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lahore.5 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer shop sealed, another fined in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death5 minutes ago
-
LPG shop sealed for illegal refilling in public transport35 minutes ago
-
Bravery and unity: Police, civilians repel terrorist attack on Khuni Khel checkpost35 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session continues under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship45 minutes ago
-
CEO of health visits hospitals45 minutes ago
-
Hope shines in Swat: Rescue operation for four trapped miners reaches final stage45 minutes ago
-
DC transferred45 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion in Phagal Bazaar Kaghan45 minutes ago
-
Entomologist launches anti-dengue operation in Taxila45 minutes ago
-
Sports completions being organized in connection with Independence Day55 minutes ago