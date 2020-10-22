UrduPoint.com
Youth Hit To Death By Truck

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:44 PM

Youth hit to death by truck

A youth was killed in a road accident near here on Thursday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident near here on Thursday.

According to police, 20-year-old Tasawar was crossing road near Rajowal when a speeding truck hit him. As a result he received serious injuries and died on the spot while the truck driver manged to flee.

Police have started investigation into the incident.

