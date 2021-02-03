UrduPoint.com
Youth Hit To Death In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A youth was hit to death by a car, in the limits of Millat Town police station on Wednesday.

Police said on Wednesday that Hameed Masih (13) of Chak No 203-RB went to see his relatives in Chak No 144-JB near Motorway Kamalpur Rori where he started making TikTakon a road.

In the meantime, a rashly driven car hit him and he died on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

