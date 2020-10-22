Youth Hit To Death In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 06:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A 15-year-old youth was hit to death by a tractor trolly in Qabar Koat area near Khaddian Khas here on Thursday.
According to the Rescue1122, Usman was traveling on his bicycle when a speeding tractor trolly hit him.
As a result, he died on the spot while the Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital.
The police had arrested the driver and also took the vehicle into custody.