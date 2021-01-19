UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Hit To Death In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:13 PM

Youth hit to death in sargodha

A young man was killed in a road accident in Joharabad police limits, said police here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A young man was killed in a road accident in Joharabad police limits, said police here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Shoaib, 20, resident of Rangpur Baghor, was riding a motorcycle when a rashly-driven bus hit him near Ganjiyal village.

The bus driver sped away the vehicle from the scene.

Consequently, the young man died on the spot. Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities and registered case against the driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Died Road Accident Young Rangpur Man From

Recent Stories

Four POs arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Around 200 People Injured as Dozens of Cars Collid ..

3 minutes ago

Investors eye recovery as most markets rise, Yelle ..

3 minutes ago

Writers from pashto literary society meet chairman ..

3 minutes ago

Record-breaking India clinch Australia Test series ..

12 minutes ago

Tunisia rocked by fourth night of street riots

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.