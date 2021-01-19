Youth hit to death in sargodha

A young man was killed in a road accident in Joharabad police limits, said police here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A young man was killed in a road accident in Joharabad police limits, said police here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Shoaib, 20, resident of Rangpur Baghor, was riding a motorcycle when a rashly-driven bus hit him near Ganjiyal village.

The bus driver sped away the vehicle from the scene.

Consequently, the young man died on the spot. Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities and registered case against the driver.