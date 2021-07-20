UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Hit To Death In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:11 PM

Youth hit to death in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident within Laksiyan police limits here on Tuesday.

According to police, Azhar Khan (25), was travelling on Sargodha-Lahore road on a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit the two-wheeler near Sial Morr.

He died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities and registered a case against the driver who had escaped from the spot.

