UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Hit To Death In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:35 PM

Youth hit to death in sialkot

A youth was killed when a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle on University Road, Sambrial, on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth was killed when a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle on University Road, Sambrial, on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 21-year-old Zain Zahoor died on the spot when a dumper hit his motorcycle.

The Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the police which started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Road Vehicle Died Sambrial Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Economy cannot grow on wishes, announcements; Mian ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to strong ties with Niger: FS

14 seconds ago

Israel to Earmark Some 1.4Mln Doses of Pfizer COVI ..

15 seconds ago

Mufti Aziz be publicly hanged to death, says Hisha ..

37 minutes ago

PTI govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh R ..

17 seconds ago

Two arrested, two points sealed i lahore

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.