Youth hit to death in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth was killed when a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle on University Road, Sambrial, on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 21-year-old Zain Zahoor died on the spot when a dumper hit his motorcycle.

The Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the police which started investigation.